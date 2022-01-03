Jabra ends 2021 by announcing the Elite 4 Active

Jabra has announced the successor to its famous Elite 3 called the Jabra Elite 4 Active. Jabra Elite 4 Active offers a number of improvements over the last generation wireless earbud for only a minimal price increase. The TWS earphones from Jabra now come with active noise cancellation (ANC), a better IP57 dust and water resistance (up from IP55), HearThrough technology, and better battery life.

At a price of $119, Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds sit well between the $99 Elite 3 and the $180 Elite 7 Active. Like the much more expensive Elite 7, Jabra says that the Elite 4 Active offers a secure and comfortable fit without the need for wingtips. It packs a decent 6mm driver for audio and a "HearThrough" mode to boost surrounding sounds (like the transparency mode on AirPods) and mono-bud listening.

Each earbud sound is adjustable thanks to the support for Jabra's own MySound app. You can adjust the equalizer as per your need. And yes, they offer active noise cancellation (ANC) that the Elite 3 missed. Jabra has included the support for both AAC and aptX Bluetooth codecs in the Elite 4 Active. They also feature support for Google's Fast Pair technology, Amazon Alexa voice assistant, and Spotify Tap which lets you start Spotify with just a single tap on the earbud.

Battery life seems to be looking good as well. Jabra claims the earbuds offer 7 hours of playback on a single charge and 28 hours of playback with a charging case. The company also says that the earbuds will offer an extra hour of playtime by a 10-minute quick charge. Only wired charging is available, though. There's no support for wireless charging.

The availability is a bit confusing right now. These earbuds are available in the United Kingdom for a price of £119 and Australia for AU$220. However, the earbuds are yet to be made available in the US. Though we're sure Jabra would launch the Elite 4 Active in the United States at some point, the availability isn’t known right now. Nonetheless, whenever these earbuds make their way to the States, we're sure they're going to fire up the ~$100 earbuds price segment market with the set of features they offer. What are your thoughts on the Elite 4 Active from Jabra? Would you be getting one? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Engadget, Digital Trends, TechRadar