Jabra arrived in Las Vegas with its latest audio products, the Elite Active 75t earbuds, and the Elite45h on-ear headphones.

The Elite Active 75t are true wireless waterproof earbuds for those living an active lifestyle. Enhanced for durability and optimized for workout and fitness use, the Elite Active 75t is 22 percent smaller than its predecessor.

Still, it manages to up the battery life by 89 percent, offering up to 28 hours with the charging case. IP rating is also increased at IP57. As far as noise isolation is concerned, they offer “first-class noise isolation by utilizing thousands of ear measurements and scans to create the most optimal earbud shape”.

Coming Q2 Jabra will add software features to improve the user experience with Jabra MyControls (to use just one earbud), and Jabra MySound (hearing aids).

The Jabra Elite Active 75t will be available in February 2020 at Amazon, Best Buy and Jabra.com, starting at $199, in six colors: Navy (February), Copper Black (Amazon exclusive, February), Titanium Black (Best Buy exclusive, February), Grey (March), Sienna (April) and Mint (April).

The Jabra Elite 45h (image above) will go for just $99, and offer up to 40 hours of playback on one charge. It features large, 40mm speakers that deliver a superior music experience, and already feature the aforementioned Jabra MySound.

Weighing just 6 ounces, the Elite 45h can be folded for easy transportation, support Bluetooth 5.0, Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant access, as well as dual-microphones for clear phone calls.

The Jabra Elite 45h will be available in February 2020 at Amazon, Best Buy and Jabra.com for $99, in five colors – Titanium Black, Navy, Black (Best Buy US Exclusive), Gold Beige and Copper Black (Amazon Exclusive).