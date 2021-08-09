Many VPN providers will offer you discounts if you sign up for their services, especially if it is for a longer period of time, but frankly, it’s quite hard to beat the prices Ivacy VPN has right now. You can save 90% on the regular price if you sign up for a five-year plan, and you also get a feature-packed VPN for all of your devices. You can’t argue this is not one of the best deals out there.

Not only will your privacy be protected online, but with Ivacy VPN you also take your streaming to the next level. Popular services are often regionally restricted, but with Ivacy VPN you can route your internet traffic through secure servers that will enable you to access content from Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and Netflix libraries from the following countries:

United States

Canada

France

Germany

Japan

Australia

United Kingdom

The added benefit, in addition to protecting your privacy online, is that you’ll now be able to get more out of your streaming services. With a VPN like Ivacy, you’re now able to discover more shows and movies you previously didn’t have access to.

You can rest assured that when you sign up for the five-year plan with Ivacy VPN, you will be able to take advantage of the VPN benefits on all of your devices. That’s ten devices, to be specific, and if you need VPN access on more than ten, just switch them around. However, most of us are fine using VPN on our phones, laptops, desktops, smart TV, and still have room for more devices to be added. Pretty much covers the needs of the entire family.

With Ivacy you get access to more than 3,500 servers in 100 different locations around the world. Not only are these servers fast, but with the diversity of their geographical locations, you will have connections available for you every time you travel. Because of this, and many others, ProPrivacy granted Ivacy VPN the “Best VPN Award for Speed”.

Ivacy is one of the best VPN deals you can get right now, no doubt about it. With award-winning speeds and support for streaming services, it’s really hard to pass on this opportunity.

We thank Ivacy for sponsoring this post!