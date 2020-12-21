Every last word counts, especially when it comes to building a website. The words you use can determine the effectiveness of your messaging; if you leave a memorable impression, your visitors are more likely to return, and they might even share your website with friends. One word you should absolutely never overlook? Your domain name itself.

Whether you’re an online brand or a freelance developer showcasing your portfolio, your domain name can make or break your audience’s experience. For one, a catchy domain name gives visitors something to remember. On top of that, the domain name you have in mind needs to be available! If you want your website to stand out from the crowd, why not use “.tech”?

Countless websites already use .com, .net, and .org extensions, so there’s a decent chance the domain name you had in mind is already claimed. Even if it isn’t, you may have a hard time standing out if you settle for a generic .com extension. By registering for a .tech extension, you have a much better chance of securing the domain name you want. A .tech extension also gives your website a futuristic appeal that’s more likely to give visitors a lasting impression. This is especially useful if you run a blog, portfolio, or brand with a tech-focused audience.

.tech domains are plentiful for now, but they’re growing increasingly popular among tech companies and organizations. For example, the Consumer Technology Association hosts the CES website on a .tech domain. Similarly, Insight, Intel’s IoT-focused blog, uses .tech as well.

If you’re looking for an easy way to secure a catchy domain name that elevates your website’s branding, register a .tech domain today. Better yet, Pocketnow readers can use offer code TECHNOW to get 80% off a 1-year or 5-year domain subscription — so definitely take advantage while you can.