Facebook dark mode for web
Facebook started rolling out an update for its web version that included a new UI along with the dark mode in late March. It brought forth rounded icons, a zoomed-in UI as well as larger font size. It came with a cleaner UI. Plus, various sections were arranged aptly and are well-spaced. The navigation is easier and more streamlined in the ‘new Facebook.’ Further, the home page transition also loads more quickly.

Facebook new look

Now, why am I detailing the ‘new Facebook’? That’s because the ‘classic’ Facebook dies in September. The ‘new’ Facebook look started rolling out globally back in May, and soon it will be the only look available for desktop users.

Via: Engadget

