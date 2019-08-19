It’s official: the U.S. is giving Huawei an extra 90 days to buy American tech

It was rumored, based on unnamed sources, before the weekend, and it turned out to be accurate: the United States is granting Huawei an additional 90-day reprieve, during which the Chinese company can buy U.S. tech from American suppliers. The original amnesty expired today, August 19, and the U.S. Commerce Department today has decided to extend the period with an additional 90 days.

As we continue to urge consumers to transition away from Huawei’s products, we recognize that more time is necessary to prevent any disruption — U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

According to the official statement from the U.S. Commerce Department, the reprieve “is intended to afford consumers across America the necessary time to transition away from Huawei equipment, given the persistent national security and foreign policy threat”. Additionally, the Department has added an additional number of 46 Huawei affiliates to the Entity List, bumping the number to above 100 companies affiliated with Huawei, from Argentina, Australia, Belarus, China, Costa Rica, France, India, Italy, Mexico, and other countries.

“We’re giving them a little more time to wean themselves off“, Ross said, while Huawei did not immediately comment on the matter.

