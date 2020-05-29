Earlier this month, OnePlus’ name was scrubbed off the McLaren partner brands page, hinting that the collaboration between the sportscar maker and the Chinese brand has come to an end. Well, the partnership is now officially over, with a McLaren spokesperson making it clear that their tie-up with OnePlus has concluded.

“Our partnership with OnePlus, which came to its scheduled conclusion recently, has been a highly successful collaboration between two iconic and innovative brands. Since the start of this partnership in 2018, OnePlus has been a supportive, valued partner and we wish them well and hope to see them in the future”, McLaren said in its statement to AndroidAuthority.

The partnership bore two phones – the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. And of course, the OnePlus Concept One that used the color-shifting glass technology (or Electrochromic Glass Technology) to adjust the transparency of the glass back and hide the camera lenses below it. And even though it was never released publicly, it was an impressive feat of engineering.

