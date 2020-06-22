After ten generations of custom silicon for the iPhone and then to the iPad, Apple is now applying the same approach to the Mac hardware. At WWDC20, Apple has announced that it is switching to custom ARM-based silicon for the Mac line, with the goal being to deliver better higher performance and better battery efficiency.

Apple is designing a family of SoCs specifically for the Mac that will have a common architecture across all of Apple’s portfolio. What this means is all iPhone and iPad apps will run natively on Macs powered by Apple’s custom silicon. But what about true computing apps, both from developers’ and users’ perspectives?

Well, Apple says all apps and software that were running on Intel-based Macs will be available on the new Macs powered by custom silicon on day one. And the tools to make that possible, both hardware and software, will be made available to developers starting this week. As for the products themselves, the first Mac powered by custom silicon will arrive by the end of this year.