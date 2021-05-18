Yesterday, Apple Music announced that it will be rolling out Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for its entire catalog of audio content. Additionally, it revealed that over 75 million songs will be available to stream in lossless quality. However, the latter part won’t be available to many since almost no Apple device currently supports lossless quality.

Apple has confirmed that lossless audio streaming is not supported on any AirPods model. Not even the $549 AirPods Max. Moreover, the company has confirmed to The Verge that the HomePod range, including the vanilla variant and the mini won’t support lossless audio, either.

While Apple’s website indicates that the HomePod will support Spatial Audio, both HomePod and HomePod mini will not support Lossless Audio. Apple says it’s not like any of these devices will fail to playback lossless tracks completely. They are said to not play songs at lossless quality.

For the unaware, Lossless Audio offers audio recordings that have been compressed without any reduction in the overall quality of the audio. As a result, it provides an improved listening experience. However, you won’t be able to hear lossless audio on Apple AirPods or the HomePods.

Coming to Spatial Audio, based on Dolby Atmos, which is indeed supported by the HomePods, is an immersive three-dimensional audio format that enables musicians to mix music so it sounds like the instruments are all around you in space. There is likely to be a companion HomePod software update that will enable Spatial Audio support in time for the feature’s launch

These new features will be made available in June for all Apple Music subscribers at no additional cost. You will require devices running iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, and tvOS 14.6 or later, according to Apple.