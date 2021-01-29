Samsung is busy upgrading its smartphones to Android 11. Meanwhile, Motorola is now rolling out Android 10 for its One Macro smartphone. The company had reportedly started soak testing Android 10 on Motorola One Macro devices in India back in November. It had released to a few users. Now, the stable Android 10 update reportedly starting rolling out to users in Brazil as well as in India.

As per a user on Twitter, the stable Android 10 update comes with build number QMD30.47-19. The user claims they have been among the soak testers. This new update is 1.46GB in size. It also brings the December 2020 Android security patch. However, at the time of writing this, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the rollout of Android 10 for the Motorola One Macro. Earlier this month, a Motorola administrator claimed on a forum community post that Android 10 was being tested on the phone and will roll out soon (via: Gadgets360).

According to a report by PiunikaWeb, Motorola One Macro had started receiving the stable Android 10 update in Brazil earlier this month. The report goes on to say that the update had also started rolling out for limited Motorola One Macro users in India in November 2020 as part of the soak testing phase. Back then, it came with the November security patch and version QMD30.39. For the unaware, a soak test is where Motorola rolls out the update to a limited number of users as part of its Feedback Network. After this, they rollout the final, stable updates.

The Motorola One Macro is a budget phone. That said, an Android 10 update shouldn’t be rolling out in 2021, especially when other companies are working on the Android 11 update for their devices, and the Android 12 Developers’ Preview is just around the corner. You can go to Settings to check if you’ve received the update.