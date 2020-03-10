Author
Italy has become one of the most affected countries by the coronavirus. Their government has quarantined parts of North Italy to prevent further infections, and they are being extremely strict about traveling, forcing more than 16 million people to stay in their homes for the following weeks. Luckily, their time won’t be so bad since they will have Amazon Prime Video for free in their devices.

The coronavirus has come to shake the world and change the way we used to do things. Italy, China, Iran, and South Korea have been the most affected countries. Reports from Italy mention 7,400 infected, out of which 366 have died. The northern part of the country is the one that has been affected the most. Because of this, the government has decided to put the country in lockdown. Italians that live in the coronavirus hot zones such as Lombardy will have to stay in their homes for at least two weeks, but while they’re unable to go out, they will have access to Amazon Prime Video free of charge until March 31st.

Source BGR

