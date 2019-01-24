Android

In Italy, Galaxy S10 E may go under €800 while 5G S10+ could hit €1,600

Contents

Big rumblings from the Eurozone this week as we’ve started to piece together the pricing picture for this year’s stretch-tastic Galaxy S10 lineup, set to debut on February 20 in San Francisco.

Italian publication TuttoAndroid has sources claiming that Samsung will price its most expensive, most advanced S10+ at more than double the cost of its entry-level Galaxy S10 E (noted from that site as the S10 Lite.

As a reminder, the Galaxy S10 E is expected to sport a 5.8-inch display and two rear cameras. The S10 will bring the screen diameter up to 6.1 inches, add an extra camera at the back as well as a fingerprint sensor underneath the display. The S10+ goes further to 6.4 inches on the panel and it’s said the priciest versions will have a ceramic surface and 5G connectivity. All three models will apparently use an Infinity O display — this means the selfie camera port (or the two ports in the case of the S10+) will protrude from within the display.

All of this is expected to come at a hefty toll to consumers’ wallets and we get the details here with regards to memory configuration here:

Model 6GB RAM/128GB storage 8/512GB 12GB/1TB
Galaxy S10 E €779
Galaxy S10 €929 €1179
Galaxy S10+ €1049 €1299 €1599

Presumably for 12GB of RAM, a whole terabyte of built-in storage, early access to 5G connectivity and premium materials, that €1,599 should take you places. Indeed, these prices fall in line with earlier guides from ETnews of $800 for the S10 E and $1,600 for the tip-top S10+.

The sources conclude that sales should begin on March 8. We’ll be keeping track of what goes on between now and then at Pocketnow.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
TuttiAndroid
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Europe, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 E, Galaxy S10 Plus, Italy, Leaks, News, Pricing, Rumors, Samsung, Specs
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.