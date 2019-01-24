In Italy, Galaxy S10 E may go under €800 while 5G S10+ could hit €1,600

Big rumblings from the Eurozone this week as we’ve started to piece together the pricing picture for this year’s stretch-tastic Galaxy S10 lineup, set to debut on February 20 in San Francisco.

Italian publication TuttoAndroid has sources claiming that Samsung will price its most expensive, most advanced S10+ at more than double the cost of its entry-level Galaxy S10 E (noted from that site as the S10 Lite.

As a reminder, the Galaxy S10 E is expected to sport a 5.8-inch display and two rear cameras. The S10 will bring the screen diameter up to 6.1 inches, add an extra camera at the back as well as a fingerprint sensor underneath the display. The S10+ goes further to 6.4 inches on the panel and it’s said the priciest versions will have a ceramic surface and 5G connectivity. All three models will apparently use an Infinity O display — this means the selfie camera port (or the two ports in the case of the S10+) will protrude from within the display.

All of this is expected to come at a hefty toll to consumers’ wallets and we get the details here with regards to memory configuration here:

Model 6GB RAM/128GB storage 8/512GB 12GB/1TB Galaxy S10 E €779 Galaxy S10 €929 €1179 Galaxy S10+ €1049 €1299 €1599

Presumably for 12GB of RAM, a whole terabyte of built-in storage, early access to 5G connectivity and premium materials, that €1,599 should take you places. Indeed, these prices fall in line with earlier guides from ETnews of $800 for the S10 E and $1,600 for the tip-top S10+.

The sources conclude that sales should begin on March 8. We’ll be keeping track of what goes on between now and then at Pocketnow.