Just a few weeks ago, we came across a report claiming that an iPad Mini Pro has reportedly passed the planning and R&D stage at Apple, and will reportedly be launched in the second half of 2021. Now, Korean blog Naver has shared some more details about the upcoming device citing a source in China. As per the report, the iPad Mini Pro will adopt thinner bezels similar to the iPad Pro models.

Additionally, the iPad Mini Pro will also jump on the 5G bandwagon, just like the 2021 iPad Pro refresh. Moreover, it will come in grey and silver colors and is expected to debut in the second half of the ongoing year. Interestingly, Apple is also expected to launch the 6th generation of iPad Mini in the second half of 2021.

Apple is reportedly eyeing an H2 2021 debut for the iPad Mini Pro

Now, there are conflicting rumors that about how the new iPad Mini tablets will look like. As per a recent leak, the iPad Mini 6 will look just like its predecessor. The unibody metallic build will reportedly remain intact, and so will the circular Touch ID button and thick bezels on all sides of the screen. Analyst Ming-Chi Kui recently predicted that the upcoming iPad Mini refresh will feature a larger 8.4-inch bezel without increasing the device’s dimensions compared to its predecessor.

As for the iPad Mini Pro, a recent leak predicted some bold changes. To start, the bezels will be thinner and symmetrical on all sides. Notably, Apple is said to adopt a punch-hole design for housing the front camera. At the bottom, the leaked renders show what appears to be an in-display fingerprint sensor. Now, multiple sources have claimed over the past few months that Apple is experimenting with an in-display Touch ID module, and it might well make its debut with the iPad Mini Pro before eventually making its way to more products such as iPhones.