iPad Mini 6
Image Credit: xleaks7 x Pigtou

Just a few weeks ago, we came across a report claiming that an iPad Mini Pro has reportedly passed the planning and R&D stage at Apple, and will reportedly be launched in the second half of 2021. Now, Korean blog Naver has shared some more details about the upcoming device citing a source in China. As per the report, the iPad Mini Pro will adopt thinner bezels similar to the iPad Pro models.

Additionally, the iPad Mini Pro will also jump on the 5G bandwagon, just like the 2021 iPad Pro refresh. Moreover, it will come in grey and silver colors and is expected to debut in the second half of the ongoing year. Interestingly, Apple is also expected to launch the 6th generation of iPad Mini in the second half of 2021.

Apple is reportedly eyeing an H2 2021 debut for the iPad Mini Pro

Now, there are conflicting rumors that about how the new iPad Mini tablets will look like. As per a recent leak, the iPad Mini 6 will look just like its predecessor. The unibody metallic build will reportedly remain intact, and so will the circular Touch ID button and thick bezels on all sides of the screen. Analyst Ming-Chi Kui recently predicted that the upcoming iPad Mini refresh will feature a larger 8.4-inch bezel without increasing the device’s dimensions compared to its predecessor.

As for the iPad Mini Pro, a recent leak predicted some bold changes. To start, the bezels will be thinner and symmetrical on all sides. Notably, Apple is said to adopt a punch-hole design for housing the front camera. At the bottom, the leaked renders show what appears to be an in-display fingerprint sensor. Now, multiple sources have claimed over the past few months that Apple is experimenting with an in-display Touch ID module, and it might well make its debut with the iPad Mini Pro before eventually making its way to more products such as iPhones.




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
iPad
Apple and its iPad are the only winners in the tablet game, research shows
Top names in the tablet segment will see a decline in the ongoing quarter, but the only brand that is expected to avoid a slump is Apple.
amazon fire hd10 tablet title
Amazon’s new Fire HD 10 tablets look like a great package for their asking price
Amazon Fire HD 10 starts at $149.99, while the Plus model adds another gig of RAM, wireless charging, and better looks for an extra $30.
apple ipad pro 5G
Eyeing the new iPad Pro with mini-LED display? You might have to wait until July
The official pre-order page on Apple website notes that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will take between 6 and 8 weeks to ship.