We are still a couple of months away from the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and maybe even the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. Rumors suggested that we were only going to get a regular Galaxy Note 20 and a Galaxy Note 20+. However, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may also arrive.

It seems that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will arrive after all. A recent Bluetooth SIG entry for a Galaxy Note 20 variant with model number SM-N986U has appeared, and it could be the Ultra variant of the Note 20, or at least that’s what the latest leak suggests. This may also be the Galaxy Note 20+ under a different moniker. In other words, we could receive the base model and an Ultra variant, but the Ultra model would then be renamed as the Note 20+. There’s still lots of time before the official launch of these devices, so we will keep you posted in case we may find more information concerning the upcoming Note 20 series.

Source SamMobile