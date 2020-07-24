Face ID was first introduced back in September 2017, when it arrived as one of the best features of the iPhone X. Since then, we have seen this feature present in more Apple devices, including the iPad Pro. Now, it seems that Apple may also want to bring this feature to future Macs.

According to new information found in the macOS Big Sur code, we could soon see Face ID in future Macs. This means that future Mac models would most likely come with a TrueDepth camera system, the same one we find in iPhones and iPad Pros. This new information was discovered by the guys over at 9to5Mac in the latest Big Sur beta. They also found an extension with code to support a PearlCamera function. “Pearl” has been the codename used for Face ID and the TrueDepth camera system, since its first appearance in the iPhone X. We also see references to “FaceDetect” and “BioCapture” inside the extension, which means that it’s only a matter of time before we get Face ID in Macs.

