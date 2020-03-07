Author
OnePlus devices are growing in popularity in the United States, and it seems that we may get a particular version of the upcoming OnePlus 8 to Verizon’s network, or at least that’s what this new rumor suggests.

The guys over at XDA Developers discovered in a recent APK teardown, the possibility of a new OnePlus 8 for Verizon. A new update of the OnePlus Launcher has arrived today to the Play Store. It is the latest version 4.3.3, and it includes some aesthetic changes and an AMOLED black theme for the OnePlus Shelf. Now, the most important of this update is that it mentions a string that mentions “isVerizon” in the “SkuHelper.” This class returns true id the software type is Verizon, and it also includes a switch statement in the DeviceHelper class that mentions “OnePlus8VZW” alongside “OnePlus8TMO” and more possible variants.

This discovery suggests that we could get a new OnePlus 8 Verizon variant that will support mmWave 5G, and not just sub-600MHz since Verizon only supports mmWave 5G connections at the moment. Still, we’d better wait for more leaks or rumors or some sort of official confirmation before we jump into any conclusions.

Source Android Authority

