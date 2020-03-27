best smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.
We recently saw a report that showed how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected smartphone sales. Indeed, Samsung is still leading as the company with the most smartphone shipments, but the Samsung Galaxy S20 series isn’t selling well enough to compete with the sales numbers of its predecessor.

It seems that Samsung has held a private conference call with security analysts to find ways to protect its business from the economic mess that can be caused because of the coronavirus. According to Analysts, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series has only old 60% of what the Galaxy S10 had achieved by the same time last year. Maybe we will have to wait until the next sales report. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most popular device of the latest series making up 50% of all S20 series pre-orders. Now, Samsung will have to see how the pandemic affects its other segments. Luckily for Samsung, it may keep its position in the semiconductor market, as DRAM prices would continue to increase, along with demand. However, Samsung Electronics’ market share value has already dropped by 1.75%.

