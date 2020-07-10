We have seen plenty of rumors regarding the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, but this may be one of the best yet, as Samsung’s new flagship could arrive with a lower price tag than the one on the Galaxy Note 10 series when it first launched.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series pricing.

•Note20 ₩1,200,000 (around $999 & ₹75,008)

•Note20 Ultra ₩1,450,000 (around $1,199 & ₹90630)

Rumors claim that we are getting two, not three Galaxy Note 20 variants, a plus variant that would include a curved display with 120Hz refresh rates and a regular version with a flat display, and well, a lower price tag. Now, a new rumor claims that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could arrive with a price tag, $40 less expensive than its previous iteration. According to Korean publication Naver, these new prices would be because of lower demand due to the ongoing pandemic, and because this year’s subsidies will be smaller, meaning that customers would have to pay more for the devices upfront.

Source GSM Arena