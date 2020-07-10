Galaxy Note10
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We have seen plenty of rumors regarding the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, but this may be one of the best yet, as Samsung’s new flagship could arrive with a lower price tag than the one on the Galaxy Note 10 series when it first launched.

Rumors claim that we are getting two, not three Galaxy Note 20 variants, a plus variant that would include a curved display with 120Hz refresh rates and a regular version with a flat display, and well, a lower price tag. Now, a new rumor claims that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could arrive with a price tag, $40 less expensive than its previous iteration. According to Korean publication Naver, these new prices would be because of lower demand due to the ongoing pandemic, and because this year’s subsidies will be smaller, meaning that customers would have to pay more for the devices upfront.

Source GSM Arena

You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: Apple’s Next iPhone 12 Move is Ridiculous! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new changes that Apple may include with the iPhone 12, Samsung solving camera focusing issues and more
Pixel 3a hands-on
Google discontinues Pixel 3a, is the Pixel 4a coming soon?
The company is probably looking to pave the way for its next budget smartphone, the Pixel 4a.
We get new discounts on Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro and more
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, the Moto G8 Play and more devices on sale