The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is supposed to launch alongside the next Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. Now, the next foldable device from Samsung was also rumored to include S Pen support, which would make the device an excellent productivity tool. However, the latest report claims that we won’t get this feature, or at least not on this device.

According to the latest reports from South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 would not arrive with Stylus support because of technical limitations. The main issue was the durability of the folding screen. Samsung’s Ultra Thin Glass is 0.03mm thin, which is not durable enough to support the S Pen. The device would have to have a screen that’s at least 0.04mm as the one found in the Galaxy Note 10 series. On a positive note, the Galaxy Fold 2 is supposed to feature a 120Hz display, and it would also have a higher resolution than its predecessor, but remember, these are rumors, so don’t take everything to heart.

Source GSM Arena

