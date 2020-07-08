OnePlus Nord

It seems that the OnePlus Nord may not launch alone. New leaks suggest that OnePlus is also getting ready to deliver more products, as its new OnePlus Buds have recently received certification from Finland’s SGS Fimko LTD.

The OnePlus Nord is scheduled to arrive on July 21, but it seems that it may launch alongside the new OnePlus Buds. These wireless earbuds show up with model number E501A, and with a charging case that may deliver a 5V/1.5A or 7.5W charging speed. This certification was issued since June 15, 2020, so we could see them launch soon enough.

Source GSM Arena

