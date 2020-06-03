The Apple Pencil is a stylus pen accessory that was launched on September 9, 2015, alongside the first-generation iPad Pro. We later received the Apple Pencil 2, which was designed for the 2018 iPad Pro, and it can also be used with the more recent iPad Pro models. Since then, and till this date, both the Apple Pencil 1 and 2 have only been available in white. But now, it seems that we may get a new stylus in a different color.

We usually find interesting rumors posted on Twitter, and that’s where we found this one. According to leaker Mr. White, the next iteration of the Apple Pencil could not be white. It seems that Apple may be planning on giving us more color options to choose from when we want to get a new stylus for our iPad. This tweet claims that the new Apple Pencil is going to be black, but maybe we could get more color options to match the color options in the current iPad Pro models.

Source MacRumors

