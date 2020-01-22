We are expecting great things from Apple this year. We also expect up to 4 different iPhone 12 models and a new iPhone 9, or the iPhone SE 2. We usually see these devices arrive in September, but we may get the budget-friendly iPhone sooner than expected.

According to new supply chain sources quoted by Bloomberg, Apple may start assembling its new low-cost iPhone 9 in February. Apple could be getting ready for the official launch of the iPhone 9 in March. According to a new report, Apple could be producing these new devices in Taiwan. Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn), Pegatron Corp, and Winstron Corp would each take part in their assembly of these phones that will arrive with Touch ID, a 4.7-inch display, and the Apple A13 Bionic chipset.

Source GSM Arena

Via Bloomberg