Apple could introduce its rumored augmented reality to Apple Glasses in the first half of 2021, or at least that’s what leaker Jon Prosser believes.

I can’t believe I’m going against Kuo on this one… but I believe he’s wrong. Apple Glasses are aimed for March-June 2021. Also.

I’ve seen them.

They’re sleek as hell. 👀 Will be showing you soon 🤫 https://t.co/0GaOYDA5N8 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 15, 2020

Ming-Chi Kuo has recently predicted that the future Apple Glasses would launch in 2022. However, Jon Prosser believes that these new AR glasses may be presented in March or June 2021, with plans to release them in 2022. This doesn’t sound so hard to believe since Apple has recently introduced some devices that take several months to arrive. Take for example the original Apple Watch, which was presented in September 2014, to launch in April 2015, the HomePod was presented in June 2017, and it arrived until February 2018, and the AirPower, well, we’re still waiting for that one.

According to rumors, Apple may be working on two AR devices, and the time between their announcement and their launch may give developers enough time to create apps for the AR platform. It also helps to prevent leaks, like the one Prosser may present soon when he shows us these possible Apple Glasses.

Source MacRumors