Rumors suggested that the new AirPods 3 would launch alongside the iPhone 13 and other fantastic devices during the last Apple event. Yet here we are, starting October, and Apple’s long-awaited AirPods still haven’t launched.

We were expecting several fabulous new products to be announced during Apple’s California Streaming event. Cupertino did not disappoint, as the company introduced a new entry-level iPad, a redesigned iPad mini, the latest Apple Watch Series 7, and the iPhone 13 lineup. However, we did not see everything we were hoping for, as the new version of the AirPods were nowhere to be found. We then thought that Apple could also release the new AirPods 3 via a press release, but that has not happened either, making us wonder just when will these new earphones hit the shelves.

The latest information from Digitimes claims that the AirPods 3 may still launch before the year comes to an end, and rumors suggest that the new AirPods are already in mass production, meaning that Apple could launch them soon. Still, don’t expect the AirPods to get tons of media attention, even more, considering that Apple released the more powerful AirPods Pro via press release back in 2019.

However, we could also see the new AirPods 3 make their debut on a second Apple event that’s also expected to occur sometime in fall. Rumors claim that Cupertino will use this second Apple event to announce a new and more powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro with better Apple Silicon, as well as an all-new 14-inch MacBook Pro that would also feature Apple’s new M1X chip. Still, these are just rumors, so remember to take them with some salt.

The new AirPods 3 could arrive with a design that immediately makes you think about the current AirPods Pro. However, they would feature a shorter stem, but they would still lack active noise cancellation. So you will most likely have to wait for the new AirPods Pro in case You can’t live without ANC.

Source Digitimes

Via MacRumors