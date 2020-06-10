Apparently, Apple will be completing its second stage of the Engineering Validation and testing stage for the new iPhone 12 lineups by the end of June. This means that the new devices may begin production in July.

According to a paywalled report from DigiTimes, the iPhone 12 may enter production in July. However, this still doesn’t guarantee that we will receive new models at the same time. The possible reasons for this delay may include the ongoing pandemic and the antenna design changes. Ming-Chi Kuo also expects to see the lower-end iPhone 12 with sub-6GHz 5G support only, while the other models would arrive with mmWave 5G support.

Source MacRumors

