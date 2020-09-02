We have been getting several rumors suggesting that Apple may launch its new iPhone 12 lineup in an upcoming event that would take place in October. These rumors have also suggested that Apple would announce other products separately via press release. However, the latest rumor confirms Mac Otakara’s report, claiming the new Watch Series 6 will not be announced in a press release.

there is no Watch this month — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 2, 2020

The latest rumor concerning the launch of the new Apple Watch Series 6 comes from leaker @L0vetodream. He claims that we will not get a new Watch in September, which could mean that the new Watch Series 6 will also take part in Apple’s next event. Unfortunately, this also means that we may have to wait until the second half of October to see everything Apple has planned for its users.

Source MacRumors

Via Twitter