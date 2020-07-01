This year’s IFA 2020 event will take place in Berlin in September, not precisely how we’re used to, but at least it will take place despite the ongoing pandemic. The physical event would still take place, with a strict attendee limit, and some virtual presentations, but it seems that Samsung won’t be part of it.

According to news from South Korea, Samsung won’t take part in the next IFA 2020 event. There is no official statement on the matter, but the company would’ve taken this decision to avoid unnecessary mass gatherings and complications because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Samsung has attended IFA regularly since 1991, but we know that the company usually prefers to launch its flagships during its Unpacked events.

Source GSM Arena