New rumors claim that NVIDIA has been in talks with SoftBank to buy ARM Holdings, a deal that may bring considerable changes in the computing world. Well, if it does end up happening.

According to a report from Bloomberg, NVIDIA intends to buy ARM Holdings from Japanese tech giant SoftBank. The Japanese company has been selling some of its assets to make up for losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so selling ARM holdings to NVIDIA may not be a bad idea. We have to remember that SoftBank purchased ARM back in 2016, meaning that the operation may lead up to be one of the most significant acquisitions in the chip industry.

NVIDIA’s shares have risen by 76 percent in the last year, so the company may have more than enough funds to complete the investment. However, some may have anti-competitive concerns. If NVIDIA manages to acquire ARM, it will use its assets to design and optimize chips for portable devices, PCs, and servers. Let’s remember that we may also see these chips in the next Nintendo Switch and insider Apple’s future MacBooks.

Source Android Central

Via Bloomberg