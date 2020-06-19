It is well known that Google Chrome takes up tons of RAM on most computers, even more, if they run on Windows. However, the latest Windows 10 update may have fixed that, or at least it tried to.

“Early internal testing results of devices on the May 2020 Update are showing a memory usage reduction of up to 27% when browsing with Microsoft Edge. Individual device performance will vary based upon configuration and usage, but the lower memory usage is expected to create a better experience.”

The Windows 10 May update introduces memory management improvements as “SegmentHeap,” which overall will reduce memory usage of Win32 apps. When implemented, it showed a memory reduction of up to 27 percent. However, implementing SegmentHeap in Chrome would require Google to build with the Windows 10.0.19041.0 (20-04) SDK, and it is “currently blocked on some mysterious build failures.”

