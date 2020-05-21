Last year’s Amazon Prime Day took place in July, but it seems that this time, we will have to wait a bit longer for this event to arrive.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the way companies work, how they operate, and try to cope with their customer’s needs. Amazon was already thinking about how the ongoing situation would affect its Amazon Prime Day event back in February. Rumors also suggested that the event could take place in August, which would imply a one-month delay. However, new information says that this year’s Amazon Prime Day may be delayed until September.

This possible delay would allow Amazon to create room for more inventory and prepare shipping for more types of products. Whatever the case, this is still just another rumor, but hopefully, we will get a more specific date some weeks before the event takes place.

Source Android Police

Via The Wall Street Journal

