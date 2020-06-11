Huawei P40 vs Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung received 2020 with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note Lite. We received a cheaper version of Samsung’s flagships, and it seems that we could get a refresh. According to new information from SamMobile, we could see the arrival of a new Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite in the future.

It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite is under development with the model number SM-G780 and SM-G781 for the global and US versions. The first version would be available with and without 5G support, while the US version would only be available with 5G connectivity. Further, it’s expected to include at least 128GB in storage, and it would also come with Android 10 and One UI 2.5.

Source SamMobile

You May Also Like
Telegram update adds new video editing tool and a cool animated sticker feature
The new version also makes it easier to find GIFs and introduces a few Android-exclusive features as well.
Your Phone app
Microsoft is preparing to release new features to Your Phone app for Windows 10
The update will bring pop-out conversation windows, call button for messages, and support for text recognition in images.
OPPO Reno4
OPPO Reno4, Reno4 Pro launch set for June 5, live shots appear online
OPPO Reno4 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch 90Hz full HD+ AMOLED display.