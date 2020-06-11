Samsung received 2020 with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note Lite. We received a cheaper version of Samsung’s flagships, and it seems that we could get a refresh. According to new information from SamMobile, we could see the arrival of a new Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite in the future.

It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite is under development with the model number SM-G780 and SM-G781 for the global and US versions. The first version would be available with and without 5G support, while the US version would only be available with 5G connectivity. Further, it’s expected to include at least 128GB in storage, and it would also come with Android 10 and One UI 2.5.

Source SamMobile