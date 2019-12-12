We know that new technologies usually come with a steep price tag. Take foldable devices, for example, the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Moto Razr with $2,000 and $1,500 respectively. We also expect new 5G smartphones to be more expensive than LTE devices. However, a new research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that 5G iPhones won’t necessarily make us break the bank.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has recently published a research note that explains possible price differences between 4G and 5G iPhones. New 5G components would make 2020 iPhones $30 to $100 more expensive than the regular models. That means that we would still receive the same $999 and $1,099 price tags that came with the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max in the upcoming iPhone 12 series.

Source: BGR

Via: MacRumors