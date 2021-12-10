It seems that the new Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and 12 Ultra will arrive with a killer camera design

We have received several rumors concerning the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series that features three new devices. We had already received information suggesting that these new devices would feature a killer camera, but the latest leaks show us what could be the alleged camera design of these new phones.

If you thought camera designs were getting crazy, wait until you check out the alleged design of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series. The guys over at GizChina seem to have put their hands on what seem to be case covers for the Xiaomi 12, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. According to these images, we can believe that the vanilla variant will arrive with three camera sensors and an LED flash. It is believed that the larger camera sensor may be a 50MP primary shooter that may be used together with a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP telephoto sensor.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro looks to have a similar camera design as the vanilla variant, so maybe we could get a similar configuration. However, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra may be scratching the term overkill. It has a massive circular camera bump with a total of eight cutouts, meaning that we will most likely see more than three cameras in this configuration. Still, the center cutout seems to be the same size as the main camera in the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, so we could also get a 50MP primary shooter here.

Some rumors have mentioned the possibility of seeing a 200MP camera in the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, so we will have to wait and see what happens. Previous information also claims that Xiaomi may launch the new 12 series with curved displays, and it seems that it may launch sometime before the year comes to an end. But as always, remember to take rumors with some salt. We will keep you posted.

Source: My Drivers

Via:GizChina