Bad news for any Samsung fan waiting to get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, as it seems that the device’s production may also be affected by the ongoing chip shortage. Now, don’t be alarmed, as it won’t face the same fate as the Galaxy Note series. We will get a new budget-friendly version of the current Galaxy S21 series, but we will now have to wait a bit longer before it becomes available.

The ongoing pandemic keeps on affecting the world in various ways. It has been one of the main causes for current chip shortages, and it seems that it will keep affecting when we receive new devices. We could mention several examples, but since we’re talking Samsung, we can remind you that we won’t get a new Samsung Galaxy Note series because of chip shortages, and it seems that we will now have to wait until the last quarter of 2021 to get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Back in March, we received some rumors suggesting that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was expected to arrive in August to cover the launch window of the Galaxy Note series, but it seems that things will be different as we could see the announcement of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, along with the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in the first week of August, with a possible launch on August 27. This would push the potential launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to the last quarter of 2021, meaning that it could launch sometime between October and December 2021.

The real question is whether to wait for the new Galaxy S21 Fan Edition or wait for the new iteration of the Samsung Galaxy S series, as we will be very close to the launch of the Galaxy S22. Still, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be worth the wait, as it could arrive with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Further, it is believed that it could also sport a triple camera setup with three different 12MP sensors on the back and a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

Source SamMobile