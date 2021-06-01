Dell first teased its new X-series gaming laptops in May, and now, they are here. Based on the specifications, and the hardware, they look amazing and sound awesome. While the Alienware x17 is its thinnest 17.3-inch laptop ever, the 15.6-inch x15 is Alienware’s overall thinnest laptop ever. Moreover, according to Dell, the x16 is the world’s most powerful sub-16mm gaming laptop.

The Alienware x15 starts at $2,000 and the x17 at $2,100. As per the company, all configurations of the devices will be available in the US on June 15. However, limited configurations and quantity are available right now through Dell’s website, as well as Best Buy.

The Alienware x17 is powered by Intel Core i7-11800H or i9-11900HX processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB), 3070 (8GB) or 3080 (16GB). You get 16 GB or 32GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM or 32GB or 64GB DDR4 XMP 3466MHz memory. Further, on the storage front, the laptop will come with 2TB single NVMe SSD and up to 4TB dual PCIe SSD. It features a 17.3-inch FHD 165Hz or 360Hz (Nvidia G-Sync) display and UHD 120Hz with 100% AdobeRGB color gamut. Plus, connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5Gbps Ethernet. It is thinner than ever at 20.9mm and maxes out at 3.2 kilograms (7.1 pounds).

On the other hand, the Alienware x15 gets Intel Core i7-11800H or i9-11900H processors ith Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB), 3070 (8GB) or 3080 (8GB). It comes equipped with 16 GB or 32GB DDR4 3200MHz memory and up to 2TB of single NVMe SSD and up to 4TB (total) dual PCIe SSD. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch FHD 165Hz or 360Hz (Nvidia G-Sync) or UHD 240Hz with 99% DCI-P3 color gamut. It is just 15.9mm thin and maxes out at 2.4 kilograms (5.2 pounds).

Both of these machines come with specially-developed cooling systems that use “an exclusive thermal interface material (TIM) concocted from an encapsulated gallium-silicone liquid metal compound.” Plus, they have a quad-fan design with sensors to deliver the right amount of fan speed and graphics voltage regulation. Other stuff includes specially designed magnesium-alloy frame with CNC-machined aluminum parts, an improved AlienFX lighting experience using miro-LEDs and more!