Apple’s “Time Flies” event has come with a couple of pleasant surprises. We have seen the new Apple Watch Series 6 and a budget-friendly option for new Apple users, or for parents who want to give their kids a new Apple Watch SE, that will also help them keep track of where their kids are with the new Family Setup feature that Apple has also announced during the event.

The new Apple Watch SE is now official. This new Watch comes with the same design elements found in the more expensive Apple Watch Series 6, but it will only include some elemental features. Inside you will find an S5 chip that will give you faster performance than the Apple Watch Series 3. As we mentioned before, it will also include Family Setup features, which will let you track your kid’s location, their movement, and more.

“With watchOS 7, users can take advantage of powerful new features including Family Setup, which allows kids or older family members without an iPhone to enjoy Apple Watch, plus sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workouts. Apple Watch SE is available in three beautiful case finishes made of 100 percent recycled aluminum, and compatible with all Apple Watch bands including the new Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop.

“Apple Watch SE combines elements of the Series 6 design with the most essential features of Apple Watch, all at a more affordable price. We’re excited to offer another great option to help customers stay connected, be more active, and keep an eye on their health.”

Other features as the accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, and other motion sensors are also included, so yes, the Apple Watch SE also includes fall detection. You can get your new Watch SE starting at $279 with, and if you get it with your Apple Card, you can opt to get it through Apple Card Financing, which will make you pay $12 a month. You can order this Watch and the Apple Watch Series 6 starting today, with availability on Friday.