Today, Facebook as a company is no more, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that it will now be known as ‘Meta.’ This doesn’t mean that Facebook will disappear, as it will continue to exist and operate as a social media platform along with other apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp. However, Meta will be more focused on the “metaverse,” which could be the evolution of social networks and technology, as this new concept would include virtual and augmented reality and their integration into everyday life.

Facebook’s new name is Meta, as the company is looking to the future and what comes ‘Beyond.” However, it seems that Zuckerberg doesn’t know that Meta has other meanings in Greek. Whatever the case, the recent presentation showed us what seems to be the company’s version of Ready Player One.

“Today at Connect 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced Meta, which brings together our apps and technologies under one new company brand. Meta’s focus will be to bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses.”

Meta will strive to give users new ways to experience gaming, work, concerts, and more. However, this isn’t something that will happen overnight, as the company will be investing crazy amounts of money in getting this show up and running. So just don’t hold your breath, as it may be developed over the next decade, which may also have up to one million active metaverse users in ten years. And this is basically the main reason why Facebook will now be called Meta, as this new name will better represent what the company stands for.

“As part of this, it’s time for us to adopt a new company brand to encompass everything that we do. To reflect who we are and what we hope to build. I’m proud to announce our company is now Meta.”

Unfortunately, Meta is still facing several accusations over privacy and security issues. So let’s hope that the company figures out how to clean up its act and start respecting its users’ privacy. I know that everybody deserves a second chance, but after the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the latest Whistleblower claims, Meta has lots of work ahead to clean Facebook’s image.

Source Facebook