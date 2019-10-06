Is your iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro already scratched?

If your brand new iPhone 11, or iPhone 11 Pro, is already scratched, you’re not alone. If it isn’t, you’re in the majority, but apparently there are more than a handful of people who took it to Apple’s support page to complain about how easily their brand new devices got scratched.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature the toughest glass ever in a smartphone — Apple

Of course, tough glass could be interpreted in many ways. Apple could have opted for shatter proofing, rather than scratch proofing. Also, at the moment, there’s no evidence on whether this is a widespread issue, an isolated one, or just simply misuse of the product.

“A plastic key fob scratched the iPhone 11 Pro Max screen on a friend’s iPhone deep enough to leave a mark you can feel“, GottaBeMobile reports, which could support the theory that the glass could be resistant to shatters but soft enough to be easily scratch-able.

People who complained (and posted the images above and below) claim that they took good care of their phones and placed them in pockets without keys or any other objects. Take a look and let us know if your new iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro is already scratched.

There’s also a link in the description to the Apple support thread if you want to hear more specifics about how these devices ended up scratched within days or weeks.

