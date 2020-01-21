The image you see above has been posted to Twitter, accompanied by the info that this is the world’s first 44MP dual-punch-hole camera.

There’s an ongoing conversation on what phone this might be, ranging from OnePlus to HUAWEI and OPPO. Straight from the beginning, we can rule HUAWEI out as the notifications show a Play Protect icon, and HUAWEI lost access to GMS last year.

One of the replies on Twitter identified the wallpaper as being used by OPPO on other phones, and another one spotted the Smart Side-Bar, making this a really good candidate for the OPPO Find X2.

We have exclusively obtained, at the end of last year, some information on the upcoming OPPO Find X2, which will most likely be unveiled at MWC in about a month or so.

What do you think? Do you agree that this could be the Find X2? Drop us a comment!

Holding an unreleased smartphone right now, with world's FIRST 44MP Dual Punch-hole front camera…



Can anyone guess from which company? pic.twitter.com/A0VhiXxJog — Arun Maini (@Mrwhosetheboss) January 20, 2020

Source: Twitter