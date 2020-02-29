The OPPO Find X2, and its Pro sibling, are expected to go live on March 6. There are plenty of rumors and leaks, some of which official teasers, that give us a good idea of what to expect. We have a round-up here, and some more recent stories you can find here.

However, what you see above and below are allegedly real life pictures of the Find X2 Pro. With a curved display on the edges and minimal top and bottom bezels, the Find X2 Pro seems to exhibit a top left punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The rest of the action in these pictures takes place on the back, where a rather elevated camera hump is the home for the camera system. The top unit is a periscope zoom shooter, clearly labeled Hybrid Zoom.

Two regular lenses underneath reveal that OPPO will likely go with a standard, and a wide-angle arrangement; the LED flash is at the bottom, and the unit between the two regular lenses is either a depth sensor or some sort of IR-assisted focus beamer.

The device is expected to run on the Snapdragon 865 chip, coupled with 8GB of RAM and high refresh rate, high resolution display, in addition to really fast charging. You can read more details here of what we know.

Last minute post to Weibo claims to reveal the full specs of the upcoming device. Below is an automated translation.

6.7-inch 3168 * 1440p resolution Samsung OLED screen, punched curved screen in the upper left corner. Supports the highest QHD + 120Hz refresh rate, FHD + 120fps video complement frame.

Front 32MP, rear 48MP + 48MP + 13MP, IMX689 + IMX586 + s5k3m5, main camera telephoto dual OIS image stabilization.

4260mAh + 65W super fast charge, Snapdragon 865 5G, dual speakers, X-axis linear motor, IP68 dustproof and waterproof. Translation of above mentioned Weibo post

Source: Slashleaks