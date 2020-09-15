We keep getting hints that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is inching closer to its launch. The latest leak comes all the way from Slovakia, where one of the country’s mobile operators has already confirmed the price of the new “budget-friendly” version of the Galaxy S20.

It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be available for purchase starting at €699. Slovakian mobile operator Orange posted the phone’s price on its official website before the phone’s possible launch, which is expected to take place next week, on September 23, when Samsung will host the new Galaxy Unpacked For Every Fan event.

The listing was taken down after a while, but you can still follow the link in case you’re curious. The image listed on Orange’s website wasn’t even an official render, since it was an old render that was previously released by @evleaks. The listing also confirmed some of the phone’s hardware specs, which include the display, camera, and battery.

Now, if you’re not familiar with the possible specs of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, we will put you up to date. The device is expected to include a 65.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2400×1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate that you won’t find in the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. You would also find Gorilla Glass 3 and two processors powering the show. The first processor would be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 for the US variant, while the international variant will include the Exynos 990 chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE would also come in 5G and LTE configurations, with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage space. The phone’s triple camera setup will include a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto, and you will find the largest sensor in the front, as it will pack a 32MP selfie camera and a 4,500mAh battery that will hopefully keep your phone going throughout the day.

Source SamMobile