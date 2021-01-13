Once again, we are talking about iPad rumors, but this time we won’t focus on the possibility of a relatively fast entry-level iPad refresh. This time we will see new CAD images that suggest the new design of the upcoming iPad Pro lineup that’s expected to arrive with a mini-LED display.

It seems that the guys over at MySmartPrice and 91mobile have images of what may be the new 2021 iPad Pro. Rumors claim that we will receive two new iPad Pro models with the same 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions, and the latest leaks suggest that we won’t see that many changes in the external design, other than maybe shaving a couple of millimeters off.

My SmartPrice claims that the 11-inch iPad Pro will arrive with the same thickness as the current version. However, Cupertino would “shave off some millimeters from the length and breadth.” Further, we may also see audio changes in this model, as Apple may change the internal speaker system, reduce the number of speaker grilles, and relocate them.

The CAD images provided by 91mobiles suggest that we will get the same squared-off edges in the 12.9-inch model, but we may also get thinner bezels around the screen. The back camera module will have a squared design that would feature a dual read setup with LED flash, a LiDAR sensor, and a microphone like its predecessor.

We are still waiting to receive information about the new iPad Pro’s internals since all we know is that it may arrive with the latest A14 Bionic chip and 5G support. Still, we will have to wait for the new iPad Pro models to launch to confirm most of the rumors we’ve received that also include new mini-LED displays that will give us brighter displays and improved battery life. And just in case you’re wondering, the new tablets are also expected to launch in the first quarter of 2021, with some saying that we should see them arrive in March, but these are still only rumors.

Source 1 MySmartPrice

Source 2 91Mobiles

Via GSM Arena