We have been getting several leaks and rumors concerning Apple services and devices over the last few days. Some of which have turned out to be accurate if we take the latest upgrade to the Apple Music service, even though some details were a bit off. And well, we are still waiting for the AirPods 3. However, the latest information comes from two different sources, and we’re tying them together, so take this as a wild guess, and make sure you add more than enough salt, as it would seem that we could be getting closer to the launch of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro.

remember how we usually don’t get hardware at wwdc? — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 21, 2021

Earlier today, Jon Prosser used his Twitter account to drop a bomb. He asked us to remember how we usually don’t get hardware during WWDC. Several comments suggest that this new hardware could be a new iMac, MacBook, HomePod, or who knows, maybe the long-awaited AirPods refresh. However, we also caught a glimpse of what could be the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, courtesy of Ian Zelbo in collaboration with Luke Miani.

This video explains that we may get two new MacBook updates. The first one could arrive this summer, while the second one, with mini-LED displays, would arrive in 2022. He also showed us renders of what could be the new 14-inch MacBook Pro and a possible Mac mini refresh. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro could arrive with a design change that would follow the same design language Apple’s used on the latest iPad Pro, iPhone, and more. We would get a new laptop with a flatter design with rounded edges. These would also help the notebook become thinner, and its’ bezels are expected to be smaller.

We also see that the Touch Bar is now in the past, and the keyboard layout seems to resemble the iMac keyboard. And yes, according to these renders, we could get a new MagSafe charger, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack on the left, with an HDMI port, a thunderbolt port, and an SD card slot this time around. We could also get up to 23 hours of battery life, a 14.1-inch display, a 1080p webcam with three mic arrays along with upgraded speakers. But the best part is that Apple could also keep the current prices as the current MacBook Pro lineups. Unfortunately, we don’t get information concerning RAM and other features, but it is believed that they would arrive with 8GB and possibly 16GB RAM.

He also believes that the new 14-inch MacBook Pro will arrive with the new Apple M1X Chip on WWDC 2021, and he also claims that we will also get a slimmer Mac mini with this processor. Further, he mentions Apple’s possible silicon roadmap, and if he’s right, Apple may be getting ready to smoke the competition. However, we must remind you to remain skeptical, as this is still a rumor but a fascinating one.