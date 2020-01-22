After recently being treated to some official looking HUAWEI P40 Pro, and P40, press renders, we can now have the opportunity to see the P40 Pro in real life. Allegedly, and in a typical manufacturer used prototype concealing case.

The pictures above and below, posted on Weibo, allegedly depict the HUAWEI P40 Pro. The case covers the device up pretty well, so we can’t really see the curves on the screen or the chassis, but the dual-selfie-cameras at the top are clearly visible.

The notification bar is set to black, so we don’t see any action at the top of the display, which should be, according to rumors and renders leaked, notch-less.

The back is even more interesting. The case does a great job at concealing the camera setup completely, but if you look closely, you can spot a flap that’s pretty much shaped as the camera setup we’ve seen in the aforementioned leaked renders.

That seems to be all for now, as we can’t make out anything else at this moment. The P40 and P40 Pro will likely be unveiled at a special event in Paris at the end of March.

Source: Weibo

Via: GSMArena