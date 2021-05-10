It’s been almost six months since the first M1-powered MacBook Air launch, and we have already started to receive rumors about its successor. Indeed, the current laptop is one of the best options in the market, as said by our own Jaime Rivera in his recent review, but it seems that Apple is already working on the next model.

Recent rumors claim that we may see some design changes in the upcoming MacBook Air. The current M1 model is almost identical in design to its Intel counterpart, so you would have a hard time telling them apart if you’re only based on looks. However, Apple could be planning to give us several color options, as seen on the recently launched M1 Mac, but changes don’t stop there. According to well-known leaker Jon Prosser, we may also get a flat-edged design that looks more like the iPad Pro and the iPad Air design.

Jon Prosser has recently posted a video where he shows us what could be a new MacBook Air. However, he also explains that there is no confirmation of this being a new MacBook Air or a completely new MacBook. He took his information and transformed it into renders thanks to his collaboration with RendersBylan

Let’s be honest; this new laptop looks hot. It is incredibly thin and light. We can also see Apple could drop the classic tapered edge design we have seen in every MacBook Air. Renders show us possible color options, as well as the two USB-C ports that are placed one at each side of the notebook. Unfortunately, we can also see that Apple could give us a white bezel and white keys. Another significant change is found on the bottom, where we get two vertical strips instead of the four rubber feet found in the current MacBook.

It seems that we could also get a smaller trackpad, as the function keys could get bigger, making the keyboard take up more space. Prosser says that there’s no clue as to when we will get this new MacBook Air, but he also suggests that if we do get to see it in 2021, we may have to wait until the end of the year.

Source YouTube

Via 9to5Mac