So, Samsung is not launching a new Galaxy Note series flagship this year. The decision sparked a debate that the company is done with its stylus toting line of flagships that single-handedly revolutionized the trend of large-screened phones. Now, a reliable leakster claims that the Galaxy Note line is making a triumphant return in 2022.

Reliable tipster Tron (@FrontTron) has tweeted that the Galaxy S21 Ultra, despite adding support for an S Pen, has failed to meet the sales expectations. It was thought that bringing S Pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra would be a great feature and serve as a note-worthy addition to its arsenal, especially given its high asking price. But that apparently didn’t translate to shipment figures, despite sounding like a winning formula on paper.

It will come back. Yes. You heard it right.

They are discussing about it since the S21 Ultra with S-Pen’s market response and sales record hasn’t met their expectations. https://t.co/ZfgILVfg9I — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 31, 2021

Even though the idea was great, there were a couple of major disappointments. There was no stylus housing slot, which means you had to buy cases that could garage the S Pen – or risk losing it. Additionally, the S Pen that Samsung originally launched alongside the device lacked all the bells and whistles that set apart the stylus experience for the Galaxy Note series phones. Needless to say, fans of the stylus-toting series were disappointed.

However, this is not the first time that we’re hearing about the revival of the Galaxy Note series though. “There is no new Galaxy Note this year (machine translated). It is not that we do not release new products. The timing may vary, but next year we are preparing to continue to do so (machine translation),” Samsung Electronics chief Ding-Jin Ko noted earlier this year.

Is the Galaxy Note irreplaceable for Samsung?

Moreover, Samsung is said to have nixed plans of Galaxy Note phones in 2021 not because other devices like Galaxy S21 Ultra and the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 – which is also claimed to support stylus input – could take their place. Instead, the company reportedly pulled the plugs on it temporarily because of supply chain-related issues, especially in the wake of the global chip crisis, and having a jampacked portfolio of high-end phones set to arrive this year, especially foldable phones.

It is also apparent that Samsung can move more units if it launches two distinct flagships with a different appeal and loyal audience, instead of nixing one and adding its standout features to the other. For now, it looks like Samsung wanted to test the waters by going a year without a Note flagship, and has learned the lesson rather quickly.