Redmi could be gearing up to announce not two but three Redmi Note 9 variants. The third, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max model could be a top-of-the-line offering with the most powerful hardware of the series.

The top-end variant may sport quad rear cameras and a big battery. The company is said to use the #RedmiNote9ProMax hashtag to promote its upcoming phone. Further, Xiaomi Vice President Manu Kumar Jain has also teased three models for the launch event.

The Note 9 Pro Max is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset. In contrast, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is rumored to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

